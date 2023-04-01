District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
LEWISBURG — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts), reckless driving, disregard traffic lane and restriction on alcoholic beverage have been filed against Lizabeth Fessler, 21, of Crossroads Drive, Lewisburg, as the result of a crash which occurred at 1:24 a.m. March 4 at 120 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
After being involved in a crash in which an SUV she was driving overturned, police said Fessler was found to be driving with an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .207%.
Terroristic threats
LEWISBURG — Paul Holland, 41, of Route 405, Milton, has been charged with terroristic threats and simple assault as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 2:45 a.m. March 12 along Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
Police said a woman who held an emergency protection from abuse order against Holland woke up to find him standing over her bed while holding a knife. He then stabbed a dresser before exiting the room.
Simple assault
KELLY TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Lewisburg Area High School student has been charged with simple assault and harassment after police said she was involved in a fight which occurred at 11:30 a.m. March 1 at the high school, 245 Newman Road, Lewisburg.
Joelysa Santiago-Fontanez, of Shelly Circle, Lewisburg, was charged after police said she and a 14-year-old student engaged in a physical confrontation with a 15-year-old student. Santiago-Fontanez is accused of throwing a plastic cup of iced coffee at the 15 year old. She is then accused of knocking over a staff member who attempted to restrain her, causing the staff member to have minor lower back, neck and abdominal injuries.
State Police at Milton
DUI
MILTON — Troopers reported taking Dashawn Wise, 28, of Shamokin Dam, into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 12:20 a.m. March 11 at Ninth and North Front streets, Milton.
Two-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured in a crash which occurred at 8:34 p.m. March 27 along Interstate 180, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2016 Ford Focus driven by Christopher Kline, 28, of Milton, struck a 2000 Chevrolet S10 driven by Brian Long, 19, of Milton, as the Chevrolet was traveling at approximately 20 mph with it hazard lights flashing.
Kline sustained a suspected minor injury, while Long sustained injuries of unknown severity, troopers reported. Kline was cited with following too closely.
Two-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 1:49 p.m. March 28 along Liberty Valley Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2009 Subaru Legacy driven by Alicia Saxon, 34, of Mifflinburg, struck a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Andrew Kurtz, 38, of Milton, as the Silverado was stopped to make a turn.
Saxon was cited with following too closely.
One-vehicle crash
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Mifflinburg boy sustained injuries of unknown severity as the result of a crash which occurred at 11:10 p.m. March 25 along Col. John Kelly Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2015 Ford F350 driven by the teenager failed to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Simple assault
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charding Christopher Smeal, 42, of New Columbia, with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief after he allegedly placed a 32-year-old New Columbia woman in a choke hold and broke her glasses.
The incident occurred at 4:40 p.m. March 29 along White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County.
Harassment
MIFFLINBURG — Troopers said a 7-year-old Lewisburg girl reported sustaining a bruise to the stomach during a discussion with a classmate. There were no signs of child abuse.
The incident was reported at 6:54 a.m. March 13 along Shipton Street, Mifflinburg.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Chelsea Fauland Marker, 26, of Milton, was charged after troopers said she left Walmart without paying for $130.15 worth of merchandise.
The incident occurred at 7:11 p.m. March 14 at 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.