Milton man charged in alleged rape of child

MILTON — A 33-year-old Milton man has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with the alleged rape of an 8-year-old girl, on multiple occasions.
Jose Natividad Avalo Hernandez, of North Front Street, has been charged with felony counts of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors as the result of alleged incidents which occurred throughout 2017 at a North Front Street address.
The charges were filed by Milton Police Department Officer Jason Engleman in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
Engleman wrote in court documents that a woman brought her 12-year-old granddaughter to the police department June 4 to report the alleged sexual assaults.
The girl was further interviewed at the Geisinger Child Advocacy Center. During the interview, the girl reported being sexually assaulted at least 30 different times throughout 2017, when she was 8 years old.
According to court documents, the girl identified Avalo Hernandez as the alleged culprit.
Upon questioning, Engleman wrote that Avalo Hernandez denied the allegations. However, Engleman noted "Alvao Hernandez' actions have shown indications of deceptive behavior."
Avalo Hernandez is locked up in the Northumberland County Jail on $150,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, before Diehl.
