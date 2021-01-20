HARRISBURG — State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) has been appointed to serve on six Senate standing committees for the 2021-2022 legislative session.
Having been sworn into his fourth term on Jan. 5, Yaw will again serve as chairman of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, a position he has held since 2013. He has also been appointed vice chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, a member of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, Banking and Insurance Committee, Rules and Executive Nominations Committee, and Urban Affairs and Housing Committee.
Senator Yaw represents the 23rd Senatorial District consisting of Union, Bradford, Lycoming and Sullivan counties, as well as parts of Susquehanna County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.