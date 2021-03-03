EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — The executive director of the Union Snyder Community Action Agency (USCAA) said Tuesday the agency was preparing for numerous inquiries about emergency rental assistance funds.
Sue Auman, USCAA executive director, told Union County commissioners funds for the COVID-related emergency program will be flowing in the week ahead. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), recently approved as part of a larger Senate bill, will be managed by the state Department of Human Services.
Auman said the county has been allocated $2,954,599.35. Rental assistance will go directly to landlords.
“The funds will used to provide rental assistance and utility (or) home energy assistance for families,” Auman said. “Eligibility will be determined by loss of employment or by substantial loss of income.”
Auman noted households below 80% of average median income (AMI) would be eligible. Proof of loss of employment or substantial loss of income would be part of the application process. She was hopeful the number of required documents would be reduced by the time the program was available.
“There are a total $569,808,000 of federal funding available to be distributed through 67 counties in Pennsylvania,” Auman said. “Basic needs will be addressed, including rent of up to 12 months and a potential of additional three months of assistance if necessary to ensure housing stability for a household. Rental arrears is included (and) utility and home energy costs.”
Commissioner Stacy Richards said it the ERAP program could provide benefits to people who never thought they would need to apply for assistance and hoped it would be dispersed accordingly.
Eighty percent of AMI was listed as $40,050 for a one-person household, $45,800 for two people and $57,200 for a four-person household.
Applications will be accepted via an online portal (Compass), email (erap@union-snydercaa.org) or by mailing or dropping off a printed copy of an application.
Commissioners approved the USCAA to process emergency rental assistance programs and issue payments for Act 1 funding. Commissioners also authorized an amendment to a professional and administrative services agreement for the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program grants with SEDA-COG.
Transitions of Pa. was given certification for an Emergency Solutions Grant. The pandemic has limited the number of people permitted in the organization’s shelter and the grant would help pay for appropriate alternatives.
