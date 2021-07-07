WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has hired the director for its newly formed LEAP (Learning, Evolving, Adapting, Preparing) Center, a first-year advising center modeled on current best practices in undergraduate retention.
Christie Bing Kracker, who has more than 25 years of experience in postsecondary education, most recently as dean of students at Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, officially began her duties on June 23.
Kracker holds a bachelor’s degree in physical education and fitness management and a master’s degree in leadership and policy studies, both from the University of Memphis.
With a nine-member staff, the LEAP Center — which opened July 1 in the Student and Administrative Services Center — will offer a network of support services for first-year and transfer students enrolled at Penn College.
The LEAP Center will be relationship-focused and include collaboration from LEAP advisers, academic advisers, Student Engagement and academic school offices. Student retention is the main focus, but recruitment is expected to benefit, as well.
Activities planned include student outreach, participation in visit days and other admissions events, first-semester scheduling and advising, small-group and individual meetings at several semester intervals, monitoring of early alert referrals, and study skills workshops.
