LEWISBURG — Applications for the 2022 Union County Ag-Land Preservation Program are being accepted until Jan. 31.
The program is a state and county run, and purchases development rights from landowners in order to protect farmland for future food production and open space preservation. This method of preserving farmland allows landowners to receive compensation for keeping their land in farming.
The price paid for these rights is based on the difference between the whole farm-development market value and the farmland market value. For the year 2021 purchase period, easement purchases in Union County ranged from $2,400 to $3,140 per acre. Base prices are determined by a certified appraisal.
A locally appointed board of director’s guide the program, and establishes the methodology of prioritizing farms and the purchase price of development rights. The purchase price may not exceed 85% of the appraised easement value.
In order to qualify, farms must be in a duly recorded Ag. Security Area, have at least 50 acres (unless contiguous to other approved preserved land), and meet soil quality parameters as required by state regulations. A farm must have a current erosion and sedimentation or conservation plan, and a manure management or nutrient management plan to apply.
Contact Cindy Kahley, Union County Conservation District, at 155 North 15th St., Lewisburg, PA., or call 570-524-3860 for more information or to pick up an application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.