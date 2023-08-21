LEWISBURG — A parking lot along AJK Boulevard near Lewisburg was filled with the shine of waxed paint and chrome, the smell of exhaust, the sounds of nostalgia, and a sense of community during the Susquehanna Valley CARTS Cruise-In, held Saturday.
Susquehanna Valley CARTS (Classics, Antiques, Rods, Trucks, Specialties) is an automobile club which was founded in 1989. The club was formed with the idea that anyone could join regardless of year, make, model or condition of vehicle.
The club would meet at the Watsontown park and Milton municipal parking lot originally, before moving to the current location near Lewisburg. The move was needed to accommodate the growing number of attendees.
From April to October, monthly cruise-ins are held for members and non-members who wish to show their vehicle.
“I want people to show their cars,” Club President Kitty Hummel explained. “They work to put their time and money into their vehicles. They need some place to show it that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.”
Hummel has been driven by her passion for the organization, serving as club president since 1998.
“My husband is a gearhead, and I wasn’t going to just sit at home,” Hummel explained. “My husband and I are a team, and we’ve always been a team. We’ll be married 55 years this year.”
As for the team of club organizers, nine volunteers help to keep the events going each season.
“Without them, we couldn’t do it,” Hummel stated. “Even though we’re down November through March, there’s still a lot of planning in the background that goes on. You’ve got to be hardcore if you want something to succeed, and we’ve been very fortunate.”
These nine volunteers help with the set-up and tear-down for each cruise-in. This includes setting up a sound system which the club purchased for its own events, as well as other local events, to provide a nostalgic collection of music for attendees.
The club has faced its share of challenges over the years, but Hummel hopes to see it continue. The most notable challenge is finding volunteers.
“That’s the biggest thing. What’s going to happen when we’re no longer here?” Hummel considered. “I’ve got my crew, and if I lose any of them it’s going to be a big loss.”
Hummel hopes to see younger people coming in and taking over certain aspects of the club’s functions, in order to secure its future.
The most important aspect for Hummel, and the reason she suspects most people return, is the friendship.
“Absolutely the friendship, the camaraderie, it’s there,” Hummel said. “And the love of the vehicles.”
Hummel shared her experiences with attendees at cruise-ins over the years, “They smile and come up and acknowledge us, and thank us. I get a lot of hugs.”
But, Susquehanna Valley CARTS isn’t just about showing cars. The club is involved in charitable efforts as well.
“We give back to the community in many ways,” said Hummel. “We’ve given to Relay For Life. We have given to cancer patients. We’ve given to people that are down and out. You name it, we have done it.”
The club currently has around 130 members, and always welcomes new members.
Two more cruise-ins are scheduled for this year, on Sept. 16 and Oct. 21, weather permitting, at plaza along AJK Boulevard.
Adam Slother can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 116 or adams@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.