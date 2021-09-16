WILLIAMSPORT — To honor the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States, Lycoming College partnered with non-profit organization 9/11 Day to help shift the focus from tragedy to that of doing good. More than 75 students, faculty and staff from Lycoming College volunteered 223 hours at 11 organizations around Williamsport.
The 9/11 Day organization created and annually organizes the Sept. 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance as a permanent tribute to those killed and injured on 9/11, and to the many brave individuals who rose in service in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. As the only small liberal arts college to partner with the organization, the values and mission of 9/11 Day align very well with Lycoming’s, whose students choose to engage in experiences that enhance communities and help shape their futures as professionals, global citizens, and lifelong learners. Students volunteered in great numbers in an effort to help rekindle the extraordinary spirit of togetherness and compassion that arose in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 tragedy.
Volunteer locations included: Sojourner Truth Ministries, Dwell Orphan Care, Thrive International, Williamsport Department of Recreation, Transitional Living Centers, ASPCA, Central PA Foodbank, New Covenant United Church of Christ, Christ Episcopal Church, Step Inc., Factory Works
“It was gratifying to see the college come together on this national day of service to remember those affected by the events of Sept. 11 and help others in need,” said Sophia Stabley, director of community service and involvement at Lycoming College. “I’m proud to be a part of an institution that not only enables students to enhance their academic and professional growth, but where every student can achieve other kinds of personal fulfillment as well.”
“It’s very important to me as a student to give back to my communities, and by participating in 9/11 day, I was able to provide needed services for worthy local causes while strengthening community bonds,” said Samantha Savoca ’24, business and communication major at Lycoming College. “It was also heartwarming to see such a meaningful occasion serve as a means for students from every corner of campus to come together to form new friendships.”
