MILTON — A community carnival is coming to Milton.
The Milton Area School District school board on Tuesday granted approval to Lyle Brouse, owner of the Laundry Room of Milton, to sponsor a carnival to be held Aug. 25-30 on a vacant plot of land the district owns in the area of Center Street. Proceeds from the carnival will be donated to the district’s capital campaign.
The carnival will be held as long as Brouse provides a $1 million minimum certificate of insurance, proof of inspection of all mechanized rides, and the event follows all borough ordinances and permitting requirements.
A request by Brouse to hold the Penn Valley Shows carnival in Brown Avenue Park was previously denied by Milton Borough after Solicitor Robert Benion noted that borough policy prohibits for-profit entities from holding events in borough parks.
Following that denial, Brouse said he was searching for an alternate location to hold the carnival, which is expected to generate 10% in profits to donate to a community entity. Brouse said Penn Valley Shows is estimating proceeds to be donated will range between $10,000 and $15,000.
Board member Ken Snyder offered thanks to Brouse for holding the carnival to benefit the capital campaign.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said Brouse has a history of generosity toward the district. In the past, Keegan said Brouse has donated sports shoes to athletes in need.
During a groundbreaking ceremony held in April for the district’s $14.1 million project to renovate the high school athletic stadium and build a health and wellness facility, the district’s capital campaign was formally announced. The campaign is designed to raise funds for athletics, the arts, Career and Technical Education, and hunger and nutrition.
During Tuesday’s meeting, board member Brett Hosterman said $700,000 has thus far been raised through the campaign. Announcements recognizing major donors will be made in the near future.
A $63,250 change order for the districts construction project was approved. It was noted the order relates to a change in the type of lighting to be used, which is being covered by sponsors.
The board approved a $1.9 million bid by NRG Controls North, of Selinsgrove, to upgrade the middle and high school HVAC system. It was previously noted that as much of the work as possible will be completed by the start of the 2021-2022 school year, with the remainder to be done on evenings and weekends through February.
Following the meeting, Business Administrator Derrek Fink said the $1.9 million project will be paid for using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSERS) received by the district.
Fink also noted the work is part of an overall $4.9 million HVAC upgrade project. According to Fink, $3 million was previously approved by the board to be paid for using capital funds and from a bond issuance.
In other business, the board approved:
• Hiring: Jason Locke, middle school assistant football coach, $1,524; Chuck Mitch, middle school head football coach, $2,127; Marie Berg, secretary to middle school principal, $13.75 per hour; Lisa Corbin, special education, $74,574; Shanna Martz, third grade teacher, $54,857; Jordan Ditty, special education, $52,767; Deborah Platt, speech and language, $66,082; Casie Baker, art, $76,982; and Amanda Lockard, speech and language long-term substitute.
• The following resignations and retirements: Lorraine Blough, third-grade teacher at Baugher elementary, eight years with the district; Julia Hummel, speech and language, four years with the district; Heather Olson, art teacher, one year with the district; Duane Sweigard, sixth grade math, 31 years with the district; and Dwayne Brown, custodian, 10 years with the distrct.
Violet Moyer, a second-grade student at Baugher Elementary School, was named July Citizen of the Month. She led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
The board heard a lengthy presentation on Canvas, a new online-based learning system which will be utilized this school year in classrooms.
Board members Andrew Frederick and Dr. Alvin Weaver were absent from the meeting. Board member Dr. Leocadia Paliulis left the meeting early due to another commitment.
The board met in an executive session to discuss personnel matters at the conclusion of the meeting.
