LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced a schedule of upcoming support groups.
The schedule includes:
• Bariatric, 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, held virtually. To register, call 570-768-3129.
• Empty Arms, 7 p.m. Monday, April 19, held virtually. To register, call 570-768-3200.
• Life After Loss, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 29 through June 3, at the St. John's United Church of Christ picnic pavilion, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. To register, call 570-522-2157.
