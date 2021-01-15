The 2021 racing season gets into full swing this weekend with one of the biggest dirt-track races of the year.
Although limited fans will be in attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals will still take place on a dirt track laid out inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla. More than 300 drivers from a variety of motorsports are entered in this year’s race.
After years of close calls, NASCAR Cup series regular Kyle Larson scored what he classified as the biggest win of his career in this event last year.
Fellow Cup series driver Christopher Bell won each of the prior three years, with former truck series competitor and open wheel ace Rico Abreu winning in 2015 and 2016.
Those three are the favorites to win this year.
The star-studded entry list includes 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott. Although I would love to see Elliott run well, he has little experience in a dirt midget car and will be lucky if he even qualifies for Saturday night’s feature race.
Other NASCAR drivers entered include Ryan Newman, Justin Allgaier, JJ Yeley, Chase Briscoe, Ricky Stenhouse, Brett Moffitt and Garrett Smithley.
IndyCar driver Santino Ferucci is also on the entry list, along with dirt-track racing stars Sammy Swindell, David Gravel, Brad Sweet, Justin Grant, Damion Gardner, Gio Scelzi, Aaron Reutzel and Chris Windom.
Swindell — who is now 65 years young — has won this race a record five times, the most recent coming in 2009. Gardner won the Chili Bowl in 2008.
The first edition of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals was held in 1987, with legendary open wheel racer Rich Vogler claiming the victory. Three years later, Vogler was killed while leading a sprint car race at Salem Speedway in Indiana.
Bloomsburg’s Johnny Heydenreich won the Chili Bowl in 1990. Other race winners include former NASCAR competitors Dave Blaney and Tony Stewart, and former IndyCar racers Donnie Beechler and Billy Boat.
Bryan Clauson won this race in 2014. He was killed while competing in 2016 in the Belleville Midget Nationals, in Nebraska. Clauson’s racing accomplishments include three USAC Midget and two USAC Sprint Car championships, along with starts in the NASCAR Xfinity and IndyCar series.
Sammy Swindell’s son Kevin Swindell swept the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals each year between 2010 and 2013. Kevin Swindell has been paralyzed since crashing during the World of Outlaws 2015 Knoxville Nationals in Iowa.
