LEWISBURG — Alexander J. Swartz, 30, of Lewisburg, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI and a summary allegation after a traffic stop and investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police said at 12:22 a.m. July 1, at South Sixth and St. Louis streets, a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign.
Swartz, the motorist, was charged after standard field sobriety tests, a preliminary breath test and a blood draw at Evangelical Community Hospital.
DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Corey D. Shiffer, 30, of Lewisburg, was charged with DUI alcohol or controlled substance and summary allegation after a traffic stop and investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged that at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 7 at Moore Avenue and Route 15, a vehicle was timed at 55 mph in a 40 mph zone.
Shiffer, the motorist, allegedly displayed signs of impairment by alcohol and was given a preliminary breath test but declined a blood test.
DUI
LEWISBURG — Taylor L. Keister, 26, of Mifflinburg, was charged with DUI alcohol or controlled substance after an investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged that about 4:30 p.m. March 14, 2020, at the Dunkin Donuts drive-thru, a strong odor of suspected marijuana came from a vehicle on line with a patrol car.
After a traffic stop, Keister was alleged to be an occupant in a vehicle and was charged after field tests a blood test.
Drug possession
LEWISBURG — Damien S. Walter, 31, of Middleburg, was charged with felony manufacture, delivery or possession and several misdemeanors after an investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged that about 4:30 p.m. March 14, 2020, at the Dunkin Donuts drive-thru, a strong odor of suspected marijuana came from a vehicle on line with a patrol car.
After a traffic stop and search of the vehicle, police allegedly found varying amounts of suspected marijuana and methamphetamine as well as cut straws and a razor blade.
Northumberland County Sentences
• Markist Moore, 45, of Shamokin, $100 fine plus costs for harassment.
• Dean Reedy, 39, of Danville, $300 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Thomas Orzechowski, 47, of Mount Carmel, three to 23 months in county jail, 63 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for a firearms offense; 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Ross Earl Terry, 23, of Sunbury, 12 to 24 months in state prison, $50 fine plus costs for failing to provide accurate registration information.
Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock, Lewisburg Sentences
• Austin D. Shemory, 30, of Watsontown, received two years probation for a guilty plea to corruption of minors, a misdemeanor. Felony counts of corruption of minors defendant age 18 or above, statutory sexual assault 4 to 8 years older and involuntary deviant sexual intercourse person less than 16 years of age were dismissed.
• Austin C. Bower, 22, of Williamsport, received one year probation for a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, one year probation for a guilty plea to use or possession of drug paraphernalia and six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense DUI controlled substance Schedule 1. A felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver was dismissed.
Plea court
• Kelli A. Edwards, 30, of Waymart, entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance, impaired ability and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children. A felony count of endangering the welfare of children was dismissed.
• Jon D. Robinson, 20, of Philadelphia, entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance Schedule 1.
• Loyd M. Shevchenko, 22, of Winfield entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Criminal mischief
NEW BERLIN — Robert J. Jansen Jr., 46, of Milton, was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief after an investigation of a cut fence.
New Berlin Police alleged that at about 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at a Front Street address Jansen used a reciprocating saw to cut a fence and admitted he did so because he thought it was not legal.
The filing indicated the victims were plaintiffs in a civil case which named Jansen as the defendant.
Preliminary hearing
• Alberto Lopez, 52, of New Columbia. A misdemeanor count of DUI was held for court.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash (injury)
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A New Columbia woman was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash at 2:20 p.m. Oct. 8 along Route 15, Gregg Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2012 Ford Fiesta driven by Brandon K. Mabus, 19, of New Columbia, was traveling north when it turned left and was struck by a southbound 2006 Pontiac Bonneville driven by Carol M. Smith, 51, of Allenwood. A passenger in the Ford, Martika L. Treaster, who was not belted, was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with minor injuries, police reported.
Mabus will be cited with vehicle turning left, police added.
2-vehicle crash
GREGG TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 2:20 p.m. Oct. 8 along Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County.
Troopers said Derek C. Supper, 21, of Quakertown, was traveling south in a 2012 Honda Civic when it struck the rear of a 2006 Nissan Altima driven by Luke J. Berkoski, 18, of Winfield. Both drivers were belted.
Supper will be cited with following too closely.
1-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Lewisburg man escaped injury when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
According to police, Anthony J. McClain, 30, was traveling east in a 2014 Ford Fusion when went off the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. McClain was belted. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
The crash was reported at 7:36 a.m. Oct. 7a long I-80 east at mile marker 203, White Deer Township, Union County.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
KELLY TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Cogan Station woman was transported to a hospital following a one-vehicle crash at 9:03 p.m. Oct. 8 along JPM Road, north of Timberhaven Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Louis Edwards, 27, of Philadelphia, was traveling north in a 2001 Cadillac Deville when he became distracted and the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Neither Edwards nor Jalisa P. Noble, 18, were belted. Noble was transported with a suspected minor injury, police noted.
Edwards will be cited with careless driving.
Theft
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — The online Walmart account of a 54-year-old Watsontown man was used to make a fraudulent purchase in the amount of $83.68, police reported.
The incident was reported at 8:53 a.m. Sept. 28 along Vincent Avenue, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. An investigation is ongoing.
Union County Deed transfers
• John W. Keister, Marian H. Keister to John W. Keister Marian H. Keister, Joshua W. Keister, West Buffalo Township, $1.
• David W. Burkholder, Tracy L Burkholder, Christiana L. Burkholder to Christiana L. Burkholder, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michael S. Arentz, Melissa A. Arentz to Matthew R. Shade, Stacey R. Roarty, property in Hartley Township, $1
• Kyle Leonard Zarr to Susan B. Satteson, property in Gregg Township, $36,000.
• Mallory L. Hafer, Mallory L Sample, Brent R. Sample to Tyuler Emerick, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Christopher B. Sullivan trustee, Christopher B. Sullivan irrevocable trust to Justin A. Carr, Christina M. Carr, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Vito Mazzamuto, Giuseppa Mazzamuto to Heera Prop LLC, two properties in Kelly Township, $1 apiece.
Watsontown Police Department Possession of a controlled substance
WATSONTOWN — A 17-year-old boy was charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following an investigation at 4:50 p.m. Oct. 10 along East 11th street, Watsontown.
Charges were filed with Northumberland County Juvenile Court.
Hit and run
WATSONTOWN — Police are investigating a hit and run sometime between Oct. 4-5 in the 10 block of South Main Street, Watsontown.
A gray Nissan sruck a black BMW, police noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-538-2773.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Assist police agency, 12:37 a.m., Broadway, Milton; traffic arrest, 2:25 a.m., North Derr Drive at North Seventh Street; assist police agency, 2:43 a.m., Broadway Street, Milton; 911 open line, 7:29 a.m., North 15th Street; phone call request, 7:39 a.m., East Tressler Boulevard; 911 hang up, 9:04 a.m., North 15th Street; lockout, 4:18 p.m., International Drive, Kelly Township; traffic arrest, 5:42 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Moore Avenue; MHMR, 6:20 p.m., Beagle Club Road, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 8:48 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; 911 open line, 9:13 p.m., North Third Street; assist police agency, 11:10 p.m., Broadway, Milton; assist police agency, 11:25 p.m., Mahoning Street, Milton.
