BLOOMSBURG — "Hidden Figures" will be screened at 9 p.m. Friday, June 18 at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, presented by the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, Coalition for Social Equity and The Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts.
The film is presented at no charge, but tickets are required and may be reserved by visiting cmcuw.org/hiddenfigures. Donations are welcome and will be used towards advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the region.
“We at United Way are committed to building better, stronger, and more equitable communities,” said Adrienne Mael, president and CEO of United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties and co-president of the Coalition for Social Equity. “We are excited to bring this movie and important conversation to our local community.”
"Hidden Figures" depicted the contributions of African-American women mathematicians to NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) efforts during the 1960s. The film was nominated for three Academy Awards and earned several others.
The presentation will be part of a night of activities to increase awareness of racial justice and equity. Patrons may enter Gate 2 of the fairgrounds on West Third Street starting at 8 p.m. Trivia, games and other activities will start at 8:30 p.m. followed by the screening.
Free candy and snacks will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Bringing a blanket is encouraged.
