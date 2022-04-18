MONTGOMERY — Montgomery Elementary School has released its distinguished honor roll and honor roll for the second marking period.
To be named to the distinguished honor roll, students must score advanced in four subject areas and the rest proficient with no more than three missed homework assignments.
To be named to the honor roll, students must score proficient in all subjects and miss no more than 3 homework assignments.
Students named to the distinguished honor roll are:
Third grade
Lylie Bower
Hannah Johnson
Harper LaForme
Grant O’Rourke
Ethan Post
Eva Williams
Ruby Williams
Fourth grade
Carson Barto
Aspen Burchell
Lyle Huggler
Chelsea Marquette
Bryar Walk
Fifth grade
Aurora Buss
Hailey Campbell
Julianna Cole
Amelia Frost
Gage Furman
Madison Hamm
Taylor Medina
Raegan Troxell
Santino Williams
Sixth grade
Molly Beirly
Grace Childs
Stefaun Gair
Lily Gingery
Jenna Housenecht
Ian Marquette
Emily Miller
Brady O’Rourke
Madison Price
Students named to the honor roll are:
Third grade
Lincoln Bennett
Peyton Campbell
Ares Clayton
Piper Fogelman
Grant Harer
Madelynn Herb
Coalston Heverly
Penelope Joy
Leo Miller
Arianna Mitchell
Fourth grade
Basil Barbier
Isaac Barilla
Waylnn Barrows
Landon Bashitta
Jocelyn Bartlett
Holden Bennett
Ethan Boyer
Madision Buck
Lillian Dieter
Charles Emery
Logan Gair
Sophia Geiger
Trsitan Gockley
Leila Hampton
Alice Heffelfinger
Kylie Housenecht
Alexandria Jenkins
Olivia Kaelin
Bentley King
Kaydence Matlock
Julian Mayersky
Aaliyah Mistretta
Jayce Mitchell
Lance Moon
Isaiah Mowery
Rebecca Muhl
Reace Parrish
Willow Reynolds
RyleeAnne Rupert
Amelia Russell
Weston Sherman
Parker Shrimp
Jakob Stout
Mya Temple
Jaelyn Thomas
Brock Ulrich
Fifth grade
Brooklyn Dietrich
Carter Finck
Avery Heasley
Alice Herb
Domenic Kolasa
Taylor Medina
Miranda Staggert
Sixth grade
Gabriel Adams
Chase Bennett
Hailey Bitler
Jonathon Bryson
Isabella Clinard
Audrey Cook
Briar Cross
Kira Follmer
Collin Gregory
Addisyn Grimm
Evan Hugar
Elliana Jacobs
Carly Kepner
Erika Kunst
Daniel Moon
Ashley Propst
Olivia Raup
Carter Rider
Sophia Snyder
Porter Tobin
Chase Waring
Hunter Young
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.