MONTGOMERY — Montgomery Elementary School has released its distinguished honor roll and honor roll for the second marking period.

To be named to the distinguished honor roll, students must score advanced in four subject areas and the rest proficient with no more than three missed homework assignments.

To be named to the honor roll, students must score proficient in all subjects and miss no more than 3 homework assignments.

Students named to the distinguished honor roll are:

Third grade

Lylie Bower

Hannah Johnson

Harper LaForme

Grant O’Rourke

Ethan Post

Eva Williams

Ruby Williams

Fourth grade

Carson Barto

Aspen Burchell

Lyle Huggler

Chelsea Marquette

Bryar Walk

Fifth grade

Aurora Buss

Hailey Campbell

Julianna Cole

Amelia Frost

Gage Furman

Madison Hamm

Taylor Medina

Raegan Troxell

Santino Williams

Sixth grade

Molly Beirly

Grace Childs

Stefaun Gair

Lily Gingery

Jenna Housenecht

Ian Marquette

Emily Miller

Brady O’Rourke

Madison Price

Students named to the honor roll are:

Third grade

Lincoln Bennett

Peyton Campbell

Ares Clayton

Piper Fogelman

Grant Harer

Madelynn Herb

Coalston Heverly

Penelope Joy

Leo Miller

Arianna Mitchell

Fourth grade

Basil Barbier

Isaac Barilla

Waylnn Barrows

Landon Bashitta

Jocelyn Bartlett

Holden Bennett

Ethan Boyer

Madision Buck

Lillian Dieter

Charles Emery

Logan Gair

Sophia Geiger

Trsitan Gockley

Leila Hampton

Alice Heffelfinger

Kylie Housenecht

Alexandria Jenkins

Olivia Kaelin

Bentley King

Kaydence Matlock

Julian Mayersky

Aaliyah Mistretta

Jayce Mitchell

Lance Moon

Isaiah Mowery

Rebecca Muhl

Reace Parrish

Willow Reynolds

RyleeAnne Rupert

Amelia Russell

Weston Sherman

Parker Shrimp

Jakob Stout

Mya Temple

Jaelyn Thomas

Brock Ulrich

Fifth grade

Brooklyn Dietrich

Carter Finck

Avery Heasley

Alice Herb

Domenic Kolasa

Taylor Medina

Miranda Staggert

Sixth grade

Gabriel Adams

Chase Bennett

Hailey Bitler

Jonathon Bryson

Isabella Clinard

Audrey Cook

Briar Cross

Kira Follmer

Collin Gregory

Addisyn Grimm

Evan Hugar

Elliana Jacobs

Carly Kepner

Erika Kunst

Daniel Moon

Ashley Propst

Olivia Raup

Carter Rider

Sophia Snyder

Porter Tobin

Chase Waring

Hunter Young

