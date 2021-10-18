LEWISBURG — Fall-themed science and technology activities will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Lewisburg Children's Museum (LCM), 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
The presentation, a collaboration with Bucknell University Management 101 students, will also be presented at the same times on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The LCM is a non-profit organization that relies on income from admissions, memberships, field trips and events for support. Gift certificates to be used toward a future visit, becoming a member or making a donation are also available.
Visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org or email lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com for more information.
