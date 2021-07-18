COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Trout Run man was killed when his motorcycle crashed with Buick Friday morning along Route 184 at Hunting Club Road, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Montoursville reported that Richard N. Hafer was traveling west along Route 184 around 7:23 a.m. when a 2017 Buick Encore driven by Arielle E. Williams, 25, of Trout Run, turned onto eastbound Route 184 from Hunting Club Road. Hafer’s motorcycle struck the left rear of the Buick.
Hafer was killed while Williams, who was belted, sustained suspected minor injuries, police noted.
The crash remains under investigation.
