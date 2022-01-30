LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of classes in March.
The following will be held:
• Prenatal Breastfeeding, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, in the Miller Conference Center at Evangelical Community Hospital.
• Prepared Childbirth: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, March 9-30, in the Miller Conference Center.
• Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class, 8:30 a.m. Friday, March 11, at The Miller Center.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class: 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 11, at The Miller Center.
• Wellness 360 Active Aging Network, Essential Documents: The Cornerstone of Estate Planning, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, at The Miller Center, Room D/E. Presented by Richard G. Scheib.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.