Formula shortage strains parents and children

WILLIAMSPORT — As the nation faces a baby formula shortage following faltering supply lines and the closure of a major formula-producing plant, parents are scrambling to find ways to keep their infants properly fed.
Earlier this year a formula factory in Michigan owned by Abbott, one of the nation’s major formula producers, was shut down and a recall was ordered after formula from the factory was found to contain a potentially deadly pathogen for infants.
Dr. Jessica Osman, pediatrician at UPMC Susquehanna Health Pediatrics, UPMC Williamsport, said in addition to the factory shutdown, continuing supply line issues and subsequent panic buying caused by the the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated the formula shortage.
Everything from ingredients, to labor, to packaging have been affected, leaving parents nationwide looking for relief.
“The other formula companies are increasing their production, maybe even by 30%. They’re shipping out half full trucks just to get the formula to there more quickly,” Osman said.
Should the shortage continue, she said, medical problems for infants may begin to arise.
“Certainly the biggest thing is that breast milk and formula are a baby’s main source of nutrients under one year of age,” Osman said. “They need these nutrients to promote rapid development.”
If infants are unable to obtain enough formula, Osman said they may experience a failure to thrive, dehydration and hospitalizations for electrolyte deprivation.
“In our community we are not there yet, we haven’t seen any serious illness or hospitalization due to the shortage yet, but if we aren’t able to get production ramped up and formula to people who need it those are some potential ramifications.”
Another risk, she said, is that the public may try to stretch that formula to try and meet their child’s daily needs.
“This can be extremely dangerous, it can cause some nutritional and electrolyte imbalances that could cause some serious health problems.”
Osman said parents should never water down or try to alter formula in order to stretch their supply. Parents should also refrain from trying to make their own formula, especially ones based on online recipes.
“Making your own formula isn’t safe, it isn’t going to meet your baby’s nutritional needs,” Osman said. “There are things going around on social media but it’s really not a safe thing to be using now.”
She also warned against introducing cow’s milk or milk alternatives like soy milk into the diets of children under 1, owing to their insufficient digestion.
Special toddler formulas are also not safe for babies under 1 as they are designed specifically for older children with metabolic disorders. These special formulas are also facing shortages.
When breastfeeding isn’t an option, Osman said, it’s crucial that parents be able supply their children with nutrients from formula. In some cases, formula may also be used as a supplement to breast milk when a baby isn’t gaining sufficient weight.
“Every mother has that choice (to breastfeed), sometimes even medically speaking it’s difficult for the mother… or the baby,” she said, adding that mothers of older infants can’t revert back to breastfeeding after switching to formula.
“It’s important to remember that every mom has that choice and formulas are designed to best mimic that breast milk and for some people breastfeeding is not there,” Osman said. “It’s important not to shame a mom for formula feeding and not breastfeeding.”
Osman said parents trying to cope with the shortage should feel free to switch their standard formula for a different brand if needed.
“In general for the standard formula it’s okay to switch to a different brand or even a store brand if you can’t find the normal brand parents use,” she said, noting that infants may experience an upset stomach at first but will adjust quickly.
To ease supply line shortages, Osman advised that parents don’t buy in bulk.
“Buy enough to have a 10 to 14 day supply for their infant, and when that’s running out go look for more, rather than buying a lot all at one time.”
Reputable online retailers and forums dedicated to finding formula are a good resource for parents, since large retailers and big box stores have been running out of stock more quickly, said Osman, but she urged cautioned.
“I would advise against an auction format like eBay or if someone is offering personally to sell some formula,” she said.
“Another way might be smaller stores, like a small locally owned pharmacy or convenience store that may be more likely to have some stocks over the larger stores like Amazon, Walmart and Target,” Osman added, noting that food banks and other community resources may be able to offer formula as well.
