MILTON — Approximately 30 Milton Area High School students will be involved in the renovation of a home which the district recently purchased to convert to office space.
The board in October voted to purchase a home at 668 Mahoning St., located at the entrance to the middle school/high school complex. The district recently completed the purchase of the property for $250,000 from Pinpoint Federal Credit Union.
During Tuesday’s board meeting, high school Co-Principal Andrew Rantz reported that students enrolled in the district’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program will be hands-on in helping with renovating the home into office space.
A drafting student, Chase Hoffman, recently completed designs highlighting proposed renovations to the home. Those plans, Rantz said, will be reviewed by T-Ross Construction, which will be working with the district on the renovations.
Rantz reported that students in the Building Construction Trades class will work on the renovations each day.
He also noted that Douglas Walter, the Building Construction Trades teacher, brings a unique perspective to the project. He was one of the contractors involved in building the home after one which had been situated on the property was destroyed by a 2013 fire.
“Mr. Walter was involved in the construction of the home,” Rantz explained. “He knows the floor plan, the blueprint very well.”
Students enrolled in agricultural courses will be involved with the landscaping of the property.
Both Rantz and board Vice President Kevin Fry expressed excitement over the project.
Rantz noted that seven Building Construction Trades seniors will be involved in the work. He said this is the type of assignment they need to complete as part of their coursework.
“This is the best of both worlds,” Rantz said. “We are really excited. This will be a really cool project to highlight our Career and Technical Education programs.
“I’m excited to see we’re using our resources,” Fry said.
