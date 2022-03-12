MILTON — When the COVID-19 pandemic struck two years ago, most in-person events were canceled and volunteers with nonprofit organizations had to become even more creative in planning their fundraisers.
The Milton Rotary Club's annual Casino Night was among the popular local events squashed by the pandemic. Once again this year, the club will not be hosting the event. Instead, it's launched a creative, new fundraiser.
"We figured a lot of people still have some concerns about going into a large crowd," club President Ginnetta Reed said. "We decided that, in place of the Casino Night, we would host a calendar raffle.... We wanted to still be able to support the community, and those in need, and find a way to make up for that fundraiser."
The calendars are available to purchase for $10 from any club member, as well as the following Milton businesses: Coup Agency, 49 Broadway St.; Breaking Bread Company, 281 Hepburn St.; and the YMCA, 12 Bound Ave.
Reed explained that the calendars highlight the month of April, with a prize being listed on each day of the month. Daily in April, the club will be drawing a winner — from among those to purchase calendars — to receive the prize listed on each date.
"The more (calendars) you purchase, the more chances you have to win," Reed said.
The raffle features prizes donated by Rotarians and community businesses, including various gift certificates. The grand prize, which will be drawn April 30, is a Trigger 20 Smoker, donated by Cole's Hardware.
"They have always been one of our major supporters, providing that grand prize," Reed said, of Cole's Hardware. "They are very generous to the Rotary Club."
She offered thanks to everyone contributing to the raffle, either by donating prizes or purchasing calendars.
"We greatly appreciate the support from the community, the businesses and individuals, Rotarians who donated to help make this possible," Reed said.
The club has not set a goal of how much it hopes to raise through the fundraiser.
"Any dollar that's raised will go to help support the community, local food bans, Vocational Students of the Month, nonprofits in the area that are in need," Reed said.
The club provides donations throughout the year to numerous community nonprofits, and sponsors a Vocational Student of the Month award.
The club also accepting orders for Hometown Heroes banners, which are hung on light posts throughout Milton.
For anyone who purchased a banner in 2021, the cost to have the banner continue to be showcased in the community will be $100. New banners can be ordered for $200.
A banner can be purchased in honor of a COVID-19 essential worker, active-duty military members, veterans or other community heroes.
For more information on ordering a banner, email miltonparotary@gmail.com.
The Milton Rotary Club meets at 12:15 p.m. each Monday at the Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton.
"Individuals or businesses that are interested in learning more about the Rotary Club are welcome to attend at any given time," Reed said.
"We do a lot of community service, to give back to those in need," she continued. "We work closely with the Milton YMCA, the Salvation Army with their bell ringing, we give to local food banks and nonprofits in the area."
Additional information about the Milton Rotary Club is available on the organization's Facebook page.
