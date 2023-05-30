MILTON — The United States Army Field Band and Soldiers Chorus will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, in the Milton Area High School auditorium. Doors for ticket holders open at 6:30.
Tickets can be picked up from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at The Standard-Journal, 21 N. Arch St., Milton, or from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at The News Item, 707 N. Rock St. Shamokin.
