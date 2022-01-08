WILLIAMSPORT — Boy Scouts can enhance their technical ability at Merit Badge College, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Pensylvlania College of Technology.
Scouts can select from 19 merit badges and earn up to three during the event. Options will include architecture, digital technology, electronics, plumbing, sculpture and welding.
Registration by Sunday, Feb. 6 can completed at www.bsa.pct.edu.
