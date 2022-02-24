BOALSBURG — Tyler O. Gum, Pennsylvania Military Museum administrator, will present a talk titled “The Truman Doctrine” at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at the museum, 51 Boal Ave., Boalsburg.
The policy named for the 33rd president of the United States was focused on containing the influence of the Soviet Union. Now 70 years since enacted, its impact on two periods of conflict will be examined.
A museum donation will be appreciated.
