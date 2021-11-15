MILLMONT — Orders for chocolate-covered Christmas bonbons are due at 10:30 a.m. Sunday Nov. 28 at Christ’s United Lutheran Church.
Peanut butter, coconut cream or combination boxes of three apiece are available at $4 per box and can be ordered by calling Sally at 570-412-9228, via www.4bellschurch.com, or email at bonbons@4bellschurch.com.
Orders can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon or 6 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1 at the "Four Bells Church" on Route 45 west of Mifflinburg.
Worship service begins at 8:30 a.m. Sundays followed by Adult Sunday School. Call 570-922-1860, email culc@dejazzd.com, visit www.4bellschurch.com or the church Facebook page for more information.
