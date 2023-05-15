Bucknell’s Villadsen co-discovers space radiation belt

Jackie Villadsen

 EMILY PAINE/BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY

LEWISBURG — Bucknell University Professor Jackie Villadsen, physics and astronomy, is an author on a new study documenting the first radiation belt observed outside of our solar system, using a coordinated array of 39 telescopic satellite dishes across a distance from Hawaii to Germany to capture high-resolution images. The authors photographed the radio waves from a brown dwarf — an object in space that has a mass between a giant planet and a small star — located 17 light-years away from Earth. The images reveal a double-lobed structure comparable to the observed radiation belt shape around Jupiter.

The discovery is the first time astronomers have been able to photograph the source of radio waves. Previously, radiation belts — which play an important role in space exploration — were only known to exist around solar system planets, including Earth and Jupiter. This work shows that radiation belts can exist around planets, brown dwarfs, and even stars.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

