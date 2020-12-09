WATSONTOWN — Due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in the area, the Watsontown Borough Council meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, will be held via conference call.
To participate in the meeting, call 646-558-8656, enter meeting ID 827-6540-6061 and passcode 769469.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.