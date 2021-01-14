MECHANISBURG — Pennsylvania American Water announced that customers can now report a water outage, leak or other water emergency online through the company's website.
Customers can establish an online account through the company’s MyWater portal. This platform allows customers to track water usage, see real-time alert notifications for their service area, set up paperless billing, pay bills online, report emergencies and more. By creating a MyWater account, customers can report a water emergency online for their specific residence.
Even without a MyWater account, anyone can report an emergency that is not at a specific residence, such as a fire hydrant leak or a water main break in the street, through the “Report Emergency” button at the top of the company’s website or at emergency.amwater.com.
Since its launch in mid-December, nearly 150 emergencies have been reported and addressed by Pennsylvania American Water through the online reporting feature.
