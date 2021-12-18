FORKSVILLE — So much of the Loyalsock State Forest features wonderful, and varied, opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts. For those willing to explore beyond the state parks and popular trails, there’s a treasure trove of vistas, rock gardens, streams and waterfalls.
Some are easier to reach than others.
One of the easier hikes can be found along High Knob Road near Worlds End State Park. It’s just off Route 42, accessible via Route 220 north of Hughesville. Several trails can be accessed from the roadway, including Fern Rock Nature Trail, the subject of today’s trek.
A large parking area at the intersection of High Knob and Worlds End roads, is the launching point for this relatively easy hike. This two-mile loop is great for introducing smaller children to the outdoors.
Thanks to the efforts of Boy and Girl Scouts and students from nearby Sullivan County High School, this trail has various “stations” which explain the ecosystem, including the identification of trees and unique rocks and formations along the trail. Visit http://elibrary.dcnr.pa.gov/GetDocument?docId=2858644&DocName=Fern%20Rock%20-%20Forestry%20Trail%20Guide%208-5x14.pdf and print your own map at home just in case known are available at the kiosk along the trail.
Unique aspects of the trail include moss and fern gardens — hence the trail name — several streams and runs and plenty of rocky areas, which pose the only real challenge along this hike. Largely flat, this hike will test your hiking boots, so be prepared.
The trail can be boggy in areas and most stream crossings have bridges, thanks again to the Scouts.
One of the best parts of this hike for me is the prevalence of the eastern hemlock. There are massive hemlocks here and there, but most are fairly young growth — less than 100 years old — along some pockets of new growth. There’s plenty of beech, maple and even a few black cherry trees along the way.
A short hike from the parking area leads you to a small bridge and the loop section.The entire Fern Rock Nature Trail is blazed yellow with “FR” painted blue within the blaze. To follow the stations numerically according to the map, take the loop in a clockwise manner.
There’s even a shortcut, which dissects the loop to create just a one-mile trek. No need to worry with that unless you have some restless youngsters.
At one mile, the Fern Rock intersects with the Ketchum Run Trail, blazed yellow. Continue on the Fern Rock Trail to Ketchum Run, where the trail follows the beautiful run and features a couple of clear, cold pools fed by small cascades. The hemlocks are again prevalent here, and help to foster what is said to be a good population of natural brook trout.
For those who are bit more adventurous, and wish to see a couple of great waterfalls, we can add nearly a mile to this trail rather easily. At the intersection with Ketchum Run, take the yellow- and blue-blazed trail (easily identifiable as it looks more like an ATV or snowmobile trail) to the right. You will notice you are hiking down the rest of the way along this short section, so just be prepared that you’ll have a couple hundred feet in elevation to make up before you rejoin the largely flat Fern Run trail.
Once you reach the red blaze, and another rather clear intersection, you’ll see Ketchum Run to your left. As you take a left, take a rather well-defined trail to your right. While not blazed, it’s pretty easy to follow as it hugs the run. A campsite near the run lets you know you are near what has come to be known as right-angle falls. Use caution if you choose to climb down and closer to the falls.
A little further down is what is known as Ketchum Run Falls, one of the nicest falls in this section of forest that has several great falls. This falls is a bit harder to get to, so again, use caution and remember rocks are slippery.
