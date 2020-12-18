EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — East Buffalo Township (EBT) crews pre-treated roadways Wednesday prior to the biggest early snowfall in recent memory.
Once the overnight storm got going, Stacey Kifolo, EBT manager, said some areas required three or four plow passes to clear. Drifts of up to 30 inches were noted in parts of the township.
Crews took a break for a time as they could not keep up with the rate of snowfall. But Kifolo said by 4 a.m. Thursday, they were back at it
“There were a few instances that the drivers had last night where people decided to park their cars on the street instead of in driveways,” Kifolo observed. “That obviously caused some issues. There were some calls to the police department to get some assistance.”
Kifolo said the township was prepared for the big snowfall. An industrial-size snow blower was attached to a tractor and ready for use if needed.
Kifolo, who worked remotely, noted a snow emergency was issued as conditions warranted Wednesday afternoon. Though not all jobs can be done from a remote location, she said it’s been part of the “COVID era.”
Meantime, residents were advised to plow driveways so there is less snow which can be pushed back by township plows.
“It is a ‘Catch-22’ for us. We are there to make sure people and emergency vehicles can maneuver on the roadways,” Kifolo said. “But with the hand gestures that our drivers get, people are not always appreciative of the job the are doing.”
Kifolo said plow drivers were doing the best they can and asked for patience. Drivers do not possess x-ray vision and damage to some objects was a possibility.
