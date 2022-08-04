BLOOMSBURG — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello, elected officials, community leaders and others recently toured the Silk Mill Apartments.
“When DCED provided funding for Silk Mill in 2017, it was the only project of its kind in Bloomsburg,” Vilello said. “The site created a space for residents while also giving those living in the apartments opportunities to participate in educational, recreational, and fitness programs. Silk Mill promotes a healthy and vibrant community and is a wonderful addition to the town.”
Silk Mill Apartments, 250 West 6th St., Bloomsburg, was previously occupied by the Bloomsburg Silk Mill. The complex was developed following the destruction of hundreds of homes during flooding from Tropical Storm Lee in 2011.
Of the 64 units, 33 are for low to moderate-income individuals. The remaining 31 units are available for market rate with no age restrictions to form a mixed income and mixed age community. They were also designed to be protected from future high water.
The project earned the praise of Rich Kisner, Community Strategies Group director for its use of CDBG-DR funding to build a one-of-a-kind, mixed-income facility with a relatively small footprint.
DCED provided $5 million in funding towards this project through the Community Development Block Grant - Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program. Grants from CDBG-DR were provided to federally designated disaster areas impacted by Lee and Hurricane Irene to assist with housing rehabilitation, homebuyer assistance, housing development and other housing-related activities, infrastructure improvements, economic development and planning, and technical assistance activities.
