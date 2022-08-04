BLOOMSBURG — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello, elected officials, community leaders and others recently toured the Silk Mill Apartments.

“When DCED provided funding for Silk Mill in 2017, it was the only project of its kind in Bloomsburg,” Vilello said. “The site created a space for residents while also giving those living in the apartments opportunities to participate in educational, recreational, and fitness programs. Silk Mill promotes a healthy and vibrant community and is a wonderful addition to the town.”

