WILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) has announced the launch of the Campaign for Rider Park.
This campaign is the first fundraising initiative to provide capital improvements to the 867-acre park. The park features more than 10 miles of hiking trails leading to three vistas.
The land was a bequest from Thomas J. Rider and is owned and operated by FCFP.
In past years, traffic studies have shown Rider Park averaged over 25,000 visitors annually.
The park will undergo more than $500,000 in improvements focusing on the infrastructure, in 2022. The project will include an enhanced road and parking area, as well as a new pavilion and rain gardens. Funds raised during the campaign will increase access and capacity at the park.
For more information on Rider Park or to support the campaign, contact Jason McCahan, director of philanthropy, at 570-321-1500.
