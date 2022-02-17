WILLIAMSPORT — Medieval historian William Chester Jordan, Ph.D., of Princeton University will speak during the annual Ewing Lecture Series.
His presentation, “The Harvest Indeed is Great, but the Labourers are Few: Strangers in the Medieval Countryside," will be delivered at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, in the Academic Center, D-001, on the Lycoming College campus.
Jordan was previously slated to speak at Lycoming in March of 2020, but the event was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Jordan’s lecture will center on how medieval Europe dealt with the influx of migrant laborers throughout the continent.
Jordan is the Dayton-Stockton Professor of History at Princeton University. He was previously the director of the medieval studies program at Princeton and, from 1994 to 1999, served as the director of the Shelby Cullom Davis Center for Historical Studies. He served as chair of the history department from 2008 to 2017.
He has authored multiple books, including “The Apple of His Eye: Converts from Islam in the Reign of Louis IX,” “From England to France: Felony and Exile in the High Middle Ages,” and “Men at the Center: Redemptive Governance under Louis IX.”
The Ewing Lecture Series was established in 1973 to honor Robert H. Ewing for his 27
years of teaching and service at Lycoming College. His life was characterized by a deep religious faith, a passion for history and a strong devotion to liberal arts education.
