New Columbia man charged with rape

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 31-year-old New Columbia man has been charged in connection with an alleged rape which occurred at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in White Deer Township, Union County.
Michael Diggan has been charged with felony rape, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault (two counts).
The charges were filed after Diggan allegedly forced himself upon a woman when she told him she did not want to have sexual relations with him.
Diggan is locked up in the Union County Jail in lieu of bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Oct. 25 before District Judge Jeff Mensch, of Mifflinburg.
