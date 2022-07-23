LEWISBURG — A long-time partner of the Donald Heiter Community Center (DHCC) will soon shift to a new role.
In September, Cookie Connolly, now a DHCC board member, will begin to oversee yoga at the center. She said the objective of the program is to open up what some see as an exclusive activity to everyone who wants to enjoy its benefits.
"Everyone will be able to do yoga in some way, shape or form," Connolly said. "We'll have chair and mat classes. We'll have classes where 16 year olds, if they wanted to come and if it was OK with their parents, they could join the class."
Connolly and three other yogis will instruct a variety of classes starting after Labor Day. They will range from slower restorative practices to the warmer vinyasa flow style.
"I specialize in Kripalu yoga," said Connolly, also a yoga therapist. "Kripalu is healing practice based in meditation, healing practice and a spiritual connection."
Connolly has observed that many people are under stress since the start of the pandemic. Mental, emotional and spiritual healing the person from the inside was the objective of the practice.
"Twenty years ago, I started teaching chair yoga at the Silver Sneakers program," Connolly said. "When I came to (the DHCC), I brought that practice with me and I started working in the area teaching yoga and senior fitness."
Connolly noted that she was certified to coach older adults and a certified health coach.
Andrea Tufo, DHCC executive director, noted the objective of the yoga program echoed the objectives of the center itself.
"We create classes for anybody of any ability walking in the door," Tufo said. "But also financially accessible. We want to make sure we are doing some alternative fundraising so the fees are accessible to everybody and there are scholarships available to those who can't afford it."
Tufo said the idea for the program started before the pandemic and was thus delayed. Fundraising and planning also took some time, she added, including setting up online registration for classes.
Secure registration for events required training, Tufo added, as they had never offered the service before. The DHCC has also hired a public relations person through the United Way.
Tufo said the DHCC has struggled to meet its workforce needs, an obstacle which limited the size of summer camps to 34 this year. College students on break were the DHCC's hiring pool in years gone by.
"Nationally, college students are very stressed during the school year," Tufo said. "Their parents are encouraging them not to work over the summer and are willing to financially support them or have them take the summer off or travel because of their stress level."
Tufo said the DHCC requests a good level of commitment among summer employees and has adopted higher pay rates accordingly.
Partnerships with Transitions of PA, the well-known domestic abuse resource center, have continued. Their cyber safety program would again be presented as well as programs for "tween" age young people.
Tufo observed that some DHCC children have been with parents or grandparents rather than other kids in the last few years. It is difficult, for example, for some children to accept losing at a board game if grandparents have let them win all the time.
Turning the tables can be a longer than expected process, but their has been success.
"Now we are eight weeks into camp," Tufo said. "Everybody is starting to get it and play by the game rules."
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
