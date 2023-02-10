LEWISBURG — Union County Republican Commissioners Jeff Reber and Preston Boop have announced their re-election campaign.
Over the past three years, the two said they have worked together to pay off county debt, lower taxes, limit the size of government, as well as fight for election integrity, the sanctity of life, the second amendment and individual freedom.
Both are lifelong Union County residents.
“It has always been my goal and passion to make sure that Union County remains economically viable and a safe place to raise our children and grandchildren,” Boop said.
The commissioners noted they are working to increase access to broadband throughout the county, as well as promote economic development and farmland preservation.
“It has been a great honor to represent Union County’s values in my role as county commissioner and I look forward to continuing to be a fiscally conservative public servant for four more years” stated Reber.
Boop attends Christ Wesleyan Church, and Reber attends St. George Church.
