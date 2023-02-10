LEWISBURG — Union County Republican Commissioners Jeff Reber and Preston Boop have announced their re-election campaign.

Over the past three years, the two said they have worked together to pay off county debt, lower taxes, limit the size of government, as well as fight for election integrity, the sanctity of life, the second amendment and individual freedom.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.