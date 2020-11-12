LEWISBURG – Community members in Lewisburg now have new options for advanced care with UPMC. UPMC celebrated the recent opening of UPMC Specialty Care Lewisburg with a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday. The clinic is the newest addition to a group of UPMC clinics bringing life-changing medicine to the Susquehanna Valley.
“In rural Pennsylvania, healthcare access continues to be a challenge as patients have become accustomed to the need to travel, sometimes great distances, for specialty services,” said David Lopatofsky, MD, chief medical officer, UPMC in the Susquehanna Region. “We’re addressing that misconception with centers like the one in Lewisburg which is designed to serve the community and make it possible for patients to obtain the high-quality care and services they need close to home, conveniently and efficiently.”
UPMC Specialty Care Lewisburg is located at 2330 St. Mary St. West, 1st Floor, Lewisburg. The 2,765 square-foot multi-specialty clinic brings 12 clinicians and an array of patient-centered outpatient services to the Lewisburg area. Services available include UPMC’s cardiology, gastroenterology, neurosurgery, pain management, and urology. UPMC Specialty Care Lewisburg is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
UPMC Specialty Care Lewisburg is one of three new UPMC facilities in the region. Drs. John and Thomas Albright joined UPMC in March as UPMC Specialty Care, Albright Footcare at 2370 Old Turnpike Road, and Robin Spangler, MD, and Christine Belgio, CRNP, opened UPMC Primary Care Lewisburg in October.
For more information on all the UPMC providers and services available in Lewisburg, visit UPMC.com/Lewisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.