Options for ‘green’ burials grow in Chesapeake region

Howard Berg, left, founder and owner of the Serenity Ridge Natural Burial Cemetery and Arboretum in Maryland, stands with general manager Kelly Joseph and community outreach liaison Chelsea Berg in a burial area called Inspiration Point.

 DAVID HARP/Chesapeakephotos.com

BALTIMORE, Md. — As a recently retired surgeon, Howard Berg has always had an uneasy relationship with death. But the four-year process of opening a cemetery at the end of 2022 — Maryland’s first certified natural cemetery — on land that’s been in his family for decades has made him far more comfortable with the subject.

“Your last act on Earth is to go back to the earth — dust to dust,” Berg said. “To me, rather than impact the environment, why not improve the environment?”

This story was originally published in the Bay Journal and was provided by the Bay Journal News Service.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.