LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children's Museum (LCM) has announced its holiday schedule of events.
Through the Museum-at-Home Gingerbread Extravaganza participants can gather their edible construction supplies and create a masterpiece to submit as part of a contest to win a prize.
Photo submissions of gingerbread houses/structures are due Monday, Dec. 7. Judging will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12, via a LCM Facebook Live event, with special guest judge Bucky the Bison. Prizes will be awarded to the top three constructions.
Families or groups may submit one entry and additional contest rules apply.
In addition to the Museum-at-Home Gingerbread Extravaganza, the museum will be offering a Museum-at-Home Celebration of Lights.
“Celebration of Lights is one of my favorite programs that the LCM offers each year,” said LCM Education Director Lindsey Walter. “It’s the perfect way to introduce little friends to cultural traditions from around the world. This year, it will be made even more special as we partner with people in our community to share these traditions in short, fun videos.”
Videos will be available via the museum’s Facebook page and explore the many ways that people celebrate the holidays with light, including Hanukkah, Saint Lucia Day, Christmas and Weihnachten and Kwanza.
The museum will also be hosting a New Year’s Eve Family Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, and a Kidz in the Kitchen video series starting in January. For Kidz in the Kitchen, the museum is partnering with local restaurants to teach participants how to make some of their speciality dishes.
For more information about the LCM and to register for these events, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org. You can contact the museum by email at lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com.
