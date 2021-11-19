LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Human remains were found Thursday morning in a wooded area near the 2600 block of Lycoming Creek Road and Hays Lane, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
State Police At Montoursville are investigating, along with the Lycoming County coroner’s office. Positive identification may take weeks due to decomposition, it was reported, however reports indicate the remains are those of a male in his late 20s or early 30s.
The remains were reportedly found at 9:24 a.m. Nov. 18. The investigation is ongoing.
