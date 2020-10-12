WATSONTOWN — A lieutenant with the Watsontown Police Department was recognized Monday for his heroism in responding to a shooting which occurred in August along Interstate 180 in Delaware Township.
Lt. Chris Snyder was presented during the monthly Watsontown Borough Council meeting with a meritorious service award from council and Mayor Russ McClintock.
In presenting the award to Snyder, department Chief Rod Witherite said it was earned through Snyder’s response to an incident which occurred at 1 a.m. Aug. 16 in an area normally covered by Pennsylvania State Police.
According to Witherite, Snyder learned while responding to assist that state troopers were delayed in their response to the scene.
“Upon your arrival on scene, you immediately took the suspect into custody and administered medical aid to the victim,” Witherite said, to Snyder. “Thank you for a job well done in the face of extreme danger.”
State police issued a report at the time of the incident which said Zachary Johns, 30, and Steven Burns, 57, engaged in an argument before the vehicle they were traveling in came to a stop. The two then got out of the vehicle, with Johns allegedly firing a warning shot, followed by a shot which struck Burns in the abdomen.
Snyder offered thanks to the borough for the award.
“It’s something that any of us (officers) would’ve done,” he said. “It’s our job and what we’re here to do.”
During the meeting, Snyder was also formally promoted to the rank of lieutenant.
Council approved hiring David Podgorney as a new officer with the department, at a rate of $23.76 per hour.
Following the meeting, Podgorney said he has worked as an officer for three years, most recently at the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport. He also worked as an officer in Dauphin County.
Prior to hiring Podgorney, council approved the resignation of Sgt. Greg Drollinger, who was placed on paid administrative leave from the department in June. At the time, borough Manager Jay Jarrett said the borough could not comment on the leave as it’s a personnel matter.
Council member Todd Moyer on Monday thanked the police officers for their work.
“These are the reason I sleep very well at night,” he said, while gesturing toward the officers in attendance at the meeting. “They risk their lives to protect us.”
McClintock also presented certificates of appreciation to Bob Simpson and John Slother for their assistance with the borough’s farmer’s market, which has been held each Saturday since the spring in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
Jarrett said Slother was instrumental in coordinating the first farmer interested in selling produce at the market. Simpson helped to organize the market each week.
It was announced during the meeting that Oct. 31 will be the last date the market will operate this year.
Council approved separate ordinances regulating consumer fireworks, and parades and public gatherings.
The fireworks ordinance states consumer fireworks cannot: Be discharged on borough property, including streets, sidewalks and parks; on private property, without written consent of the property owner; within 150 feet of any structure; by anyone under 18; by anyone under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance; and be discharged between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
The other ordinance makes it “unlawful for any person to conduct or hold a street parade, street meeting or public gathering of any kind upon a street, alley, sidewalk or public ground” in Watsontown without first obtaining a permit from the mayor.
Under the terms of the ordinance, permits must be applied for at least five days in advance of the planned event.
Council President Greg Miller was absent from the meeting, which was presided over by Vice President Dan Folk.
