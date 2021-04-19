ANNVILLE — Courtney Betsock, of Winfield, was inducted into Phi Alpha Epsilon, Lebanon Valley College's honor society celebrating academic achievement and volunteer service.
Betsock, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Physical Therapy in exercise science and physical therapy.
To be eligible for this award, students must achieve a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.6, complete at least 24 credits of Constellation LVC coursework, and achieve the "bronze" level of service hours at the conclusion of the fall semester prior to graduation.
