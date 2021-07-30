MILTON — Pastor Travis Allshouse vividly recalls one night, as a teenager, when his life hit rock bottom.
“I was in ninth grade and was dealing with some depression, typical teenage stuff,” he said. “One night, I contemplated taking my own life.”
As he considered suicide, Allshouse started praying.
“I said ‘if I make it through this night, I’ll be grateful,” he reflected. “As soon as I finished the prayer, I fell asleep.”
Although he was sleeping, Allshouse clearly remembers words which came to him at the time.
“I heard a voice say I was worth so much more than I was giving myself credit for,” he said.
It was that moment which Allshouse reflects back on as influencing his decision to enter the ministry.
After that night, he sought and received the mental health help which he was in need of.
“I really have a passion and goal in my ministry to work with teenagers, and mental health,” Allshouse said.
On July 1, he began serving as the new pastor of Bethany United Methodist Church, replacing retired Pastor Bill McNeal.
Originally from York County, Allshouse graduated from Dover Area High School. He’s a 2011 graduate of Albright College, and in 2014 graduated from Duke Divinity School, in North Carolina.
“When I was in sixth grade, I was going through confirmation class,” Allshouse recalled. “We were talking about different gifts we had. The pastor who was leading the class thought he saw a path in ministry for me.”
Although he laughed at the thought at the time, the idea often remained with Allshouse.
Prior to being named pastor of Bethany United Methodist Church, Allshouse served two churches in Perry County. Earlier, he served churches in western North Carolina.
He admits to being a bit “stressed” upon learning he had been appointed to serve Bethany, as the church is in the final phase of being reconstructed from its November 2019 fire.
“After praying for calm and peace, the realization of the opportunity that’s here really excited me,” Allshouse said. “I did hear about the strength of the congregation and the community.”
He expects the rebuilding of the church to soon be complete, with the first service scheduled for Aug. 22 at the church on South Front Street.
The congregation has been holding services at the West Milton United Methodist Church since the fire.
Allshouse has been impressed by the resolve of congregation members throughout the rebuilding process.
As demolition work was taking place, he said the 10 commandments were found written on a wall, which was covered by another wall, in the area of the church social hall.
Allshouse said no one currently involved with the church knew the commandments were on the wall. The commandments have been incorporated into the social hall wall.
The commandments, Allshouse said, reflect the blend of maintaining the church’s history while giving it a modern look through the renovation process.
The rebuilding of the church will open the doors for new ministry opportunities, which Allshouse said fits with his goals as a pastor.
“I’m involved in fresh expressions,” he explained. “That is bringing new faces to Jesus in new places, and new ideas.
“What attracted me here, this is a smaller congregation with a brand-new opportunity, with a brand-new church,” he continued. “This congregation is open to new things, with new possibilities... The plan is to treat this as a new church plant.”
Allshouse said the congregation is excited about formulating new programs to bring new people into the church.
“One of the things I’ve heard... the fire wasn’t a tragedy or adversity, it was an opportunity,” he said. “That was very powerful for me to hear. In our darkest moments, God is still moving.”
In addition to getting to know members of the congregation, Allshouse said he and his family are enjoying living in the Milton area. He noted they came from a rural area of Perry County.
“I feel like I’m living in a big city here,” he laughed. “Where I lived, it was a half hour to get anywhere. I feel like I’m living large here.”
Allshouse and his wife Jessica have two children, Arabella, 5, and Elias, 2 months.
