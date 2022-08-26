U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam Middle District of Pennsylvania
WILLIAMSPORT — Richard Ansley, 39, of WIlliamsport, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearms charges.
Ansley allegedly distributed fentanyl on Dec. 2, and on Dec. 6 was found to be in possession of a .45-caliber Glock he was forbidden from having.
PENN TOWNSHIP — Charges are pending against Angela Miller, 30, of Mifflinburg, as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:40 a.m. July 24 at Route 204 and Mill Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Dannielle Abbott, 36, of Towanda, was charged after allegedly issuing a bad check to Hobby Lobby.
The incident was reported at 1:29 p.m. April 25 at 111 Roosevelt Ave., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
PENN TOWNSHIP — Charges are pending against Josiah Bohn, 46, of Selinsgrove, after troopers said he drove a 2016 Honda on Selinsgrove Center property after being told to not do so.
The alleged incident occurred at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at 1000 Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
MUNCY — Samuel Rothrock, 41, of Muncy, was transported to UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport for treatment of a suspected minor injury as the result of a crash which occurred at 12:31 a.m. Aug. 17 along East Penn Street, Muncy.
Troopers said a 2014 Mazda driven by Rothrock lost control on a curve and struck a utility pole. Charges are pending the outcome of an investigation.
LAMAR TOWNSHIP — Lemoyne Jackson, 49, of Cleveland, Ohio, was taken into custody as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 5 along Interstate 80 eastbound, Lamar Township, Clinton County.
Troopers said Jackson, a convicted felon, was found to be in possession of a Ruger loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition. The gun was allegedly concealed between the driver seat and center console. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana.
Jackson was jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail.
