MILTON — The two candidates for Milton mayor were nearly speechless Tuesday evening to learn they were separated by just one vote in the unofficial count posted by Northumberland County.
County commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano confirmed the unofficial vote count posted by the county, noting Democrat Tom Aber, 77, edged Republican Joe Moralez, 29, by one vote.
Aber received 595 votes to Moralez' 594. Twenty-two write-in votes were cast.
Schiccatano said Moralez can request a recount. Moralez, a member of Milton Borough Council, confirmed Tuesday evening he will be requesting that recount.
Both Aber and Moralez were stunned by the close count.
"It has to be the first time in a long time that we had something that close," Aber said. "It's hard to even imagine that this thing transpired here today, with the vote, the count."
Both he and Moralez noted the bond which developed between them as they campaigned side-by-side Tuesday at Milton's Ward 5 polling place.
"We have a good rapport, and that's true," Aber said. "The whole day, we laughed, we talked to people."
"Tom's a great friend," Moralez said. "I told Tom throughout the day... and we agreed, if Tom won or if I won, it doesn't matter, Milton wins."
"We had three or four people say 'we never saw a good rapport like this between a Republican and a Democrat during the election,'" Aber said. "I said 'sometimes you see it all.'"
Aber offered thanks to those who cast ballots on Tuesday.
"I want to thank all the people that came out and voted for me and supported me," he said. "Joe was appreciative of the people for him."
As mayor, Aber said it will be important for him to work together with council, the police department and others throughout the community.
"Even the store owners, we need to have their input on what we can do better, and their thoughts and views on the borough," Aber said.
He said the borough must also make sure residents don't "get slammed with more taxes."
The new mayor will be sworn in in January, replacing Mark Shearer, who was appointed mayor in June following the passing of Ed Nelson.
In the last two mayoral elections, Nelson was uncontested on the ballot. He received 656 votes in 2017 and 432 votes in 2013.
Milton's mayor serves a four-year term and receives a $3,100 yearly stipend.
Elsewhere in Milton, Republican Scott Derr topped Incumbent Independent Richard Specht in a race for a four-year seat representing Ward 5 on Milton Borough Council.
Derr, who is Milton's fire chief, received 205 votes to Specht's 96 votes.
Several other four-year seats on council were uncontested on the ballot.
The following received votes: Jeff Robol, Republican, Ward 1, 273 votes; Kevin Scheimreif, Republican, Ward 2, 176 votes; Linda Meckley, Republican, Ward 3, 185 votes; and Ruben Medina, Republican, Ward 4, 110 votes.
Members of Milton Borough Council receive a $30 monthly stipend if they attend at least one of two council meetings per month.
Republican Gary Fullmer was uncontested on the ballot seeking to be re-elected to a four-year term as tax collector. He received 1,147 votes.
