EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Union County commissioners were asked at their Tuesday morning work session to consider filling a temporary, part time position for the Union County Conservation District (UCCD).
Eric Nyerges, UCCD manager, said the position would help keep development moving in the county by approving permits with the Department of Environmental Preservation (DEP) and others. Expected permits included erosion control, septic system control and NPDES (National Pollution Discharge Elimination System) permits.
Nyerges said the position would be ideal for a retired engineer, DEP or conservation district employee. Employment would be a term of six months but could be further.
Pay would start at $18.30 to $24.50 per hour, the starting rate for county technicians. A typical work week would be from three to five days and focus on plan review, data entry and creating permanent letters.
Nyerges said about $52,000 was available from a clean water account to cover the costs. He noted the person needed to be a county employee as per state rules. He expected the position would generate revenue as more permits are processed.
Nyerges added that a full time permanent person would be sought, but it would likely take several months for interviews and approval. Getting a permanent person up to speed, possibly a recent college graduate, may take some time and a temporary employee would fill the gap. The temporary employee would also be free to apply for the permanent position.
Commissioners agreed at their regular afternoon meeting to advertise for the “erosion and sediment technician position.”
Other measures approved included a land development and improvement guarantee agreement as presented for the Leonray Zimmerman agricultural barn project in Hartley Township. A one-year supply and support agreement with Vigilnet for Union County Probation Office equipment was also approved.
The recommendation of the Union County Affordable Housing Fund Board was followed and $15,000 was approved for a first-time home buyer for a property purchase in Union Township.
An agreement for $2,059.83 was approved with Avanco for a Child Accounting and Profile System for the county Children and Youth Department. The spending was funded through a children and youth information technology grant.
