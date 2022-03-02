BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children's Museum and the Bloomsburg YMCA recently announced a partnership and related events.

The Bloomsburg Mini Maker Faire and Healthy Kids Day will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 23, Bloomsburg Children's Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. The events are open to to the public at no charge.

The Mini Maker Faire is an annual event where people of all ages can show what they are able to make and share what they are learning. The purpose is to expose attendees to skills they have never seen or tried before, whether they are cutting edge, centuries-old, or anywhere in between.

Healthy Kids Day is a national event held by the YMCA promoting healthy habits in young children.

