Warrior Run to consider $3M field house

TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District school board is considering moving forward with the construction of a $3 million field house at its athletic stadium, which is currently being renovated.
Ground was broken in late March on a $28.7 million project to build a 99,000-square-foot elementary school on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex, and to renovate the stadium.
Michael Bell, of Breslin Architects, in June presented conceptual drawings of a proposed field house which could be added to the project. At that time, he proposed presenting construction documents to contractors working on the project to come back with the cost of adding a field house.
During Tuesday’s board committee session, Bell said those costs have come back at $3 million.
“The numbers are high, much higher than I expected,” he said. “The market looks like it continues to go up. I don’t see a change in the market.”
The fieldhouse is proposed as a long, narrow structure to be located at the western end of the stadium. If constructed, it would include ticket booths, a concession stand, two team rooms, an officials room and restrooms.
Board President Doug Whitmoyer asked Bell to come back with estimates on the yearly costs associated with the building, such as utilities and sewage rates.
“I have a fear we are going to pay a sewer bill through the 12 months of the year that is going to be considerable,” Whitmoyer said.
The board agreed to form a subcommittee to further evaluate specifics of the proposal. Subcommittee members will include Whitmoyer, along with Jennifer Meuele, Robert Hormel and Daniel Truckenmiller.
A vote on the proposed fieldhouse could occur at the Monday, Sept. 27, board meeting.
If the board opts to move forward with the project at that time, Bell said the fieldhouse is proposed to be completed by Aug. 1, 2022.
Board members verbally gave Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack approval to schedule an Act 80 day for Monday, Sept. 27. The board will ratify the date at its board meeting scheduled for that same day.
With an Act 80 day, Hack explained that teachers will be asked to report to school. However, students will be given the day off. The day will not have to be made up by students.
With various challenges the district has faced, related to the masking mandate, Hack said teachers are in need of some time for professional development and catching up on various tasks.
“It’s been kind of a rough three-and-a-half weeks to start the school year,” Hack said. “We are doing well, compared to some colleagues across the region.”
Michael Freeborn, president of the Warrior Run Education Association, thanked the board for allowing Hack to schedule the day.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting.
