State Police at Milton
Assault
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Gage Laubscher, 32, of Milton, was charged after troopers said he assaulted a 38-year-old Milton man.
The incident occurred at 9:45 p.m. May 9 at 8635 Route 405, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Luke Heiser, 21, of Kingston, N.Y., was charged after troopers said he took multiple items from vehicles owned by George Miller, 33, of Montgomery, and Revonne Kiessling, 60, of Allenwood.
Items allegedly taken include Tylenol, $5 in loose change and two credit cards. The incident occurred at 7:59 a.m. May 8 at 2281 Route 44, Gregg Township, Union County.
In a separate incident, troopers said Heiser took running gloves, a multi-tool, credit card and $20 cash from a vehicle owned by James Krouse, 32, of Allenwood. The incident occurred between midnight and 8 a.m. May 8 at 250 Slifer St., Gregg Township.
Theft
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Rodney Willis, 44, of Milton, reported the theft of a 2007 Kawasaki and a 1983 Suzuki-American.
The thefts were reported at 10:30 p.m. May 5 at 332 Boiardi Lane, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troy Harvey, 54, of Millmont, reported the theft of $1,320.
The incident was reported at 9:38 a.m. May 2 at 14644 Old Turnpike Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
Attempted theft
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Robert Driver, 86, of Milton, reported that someone attempted to break into his 2017 Hyundai Elantra.
The incident was reported at 2 a.m. may 10 at 914 Broadway Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Simple trespass
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Montandon boy was charged after troopers said he was found to have driven an ATV onto private property, and stored it in a barn without permission.
The incident occurred April 30 along Bostian Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
