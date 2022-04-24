MILTON — While children played soccer and parents crowded around to see their kid score a game-winning goal Saturday at Milton State Park, another group was hard at work along the riverbank, clearing trails and checking the health of young trees.
The morning after Earth Day, members of the Friends of Milton State Park, a non-profit dedicated to caring for the island, and the Milton High School FFA chapter, a student organization focused on community building and agricultural education, came together for their biannual cleanup at the park.
Twelve volunteers from the two groups checked trees that had been planted at a prior cleanup, before walking along the trail that encircles the island clearing out dead wood, leaves, brush and trash.
Faculty advisor for the FFA, David Bittner, said they had previously planted more than 100 trees. Of the 80 they checked Saturday morning, all had survived, with only one needing to be replanted.
"It's awesome to have (students) do a project that impacts them so locally," said Bittner. "Students are now maintaining the trees they planted."
Bittner added that the events also ended up being great opportunities to get outdoors during COVID-19, since volunteers could safely socialize distance along the park's trails.
The FFA and Friends of Milton State Park have been collaborating on the cleanups for four years now.
Paul Yost, who serves as the president of the Friends of Milton State Park, said the nonprofit organization has opened up approximately 2 ½ miles of trails around the park, both along the rustic loop trail and the central walking trail.
The group was started in 2005 and works with the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation as well as the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to maintain and expand the park's trail system.
Prior to the group's inception, much of the now hike-able trails along the edge of the river were overgrown and covered in Japanese knotweed, a highly invasive plant species that Yost said destroyed a lot of the island's habitat.
Much of the trail clearing and maintenance is making sure the knotweed does not encroach on the trails and is curtailed the edges.
The organization also installed the park's playground equipment and put in vista areas with benches along the rustic trail.
Bittner noted that, after the AYSO Soccer games held at the park, the next biggest usage of the park is its trail systems.
Emily Nicholas, 17, a junior at Milton High and the president of the school's FFA chapter, said she joined the student group to have more opportunity to work with plants and animals.
"The service projects are nice because just get to be out in nature all day," she said.
Serena Fisher, 17, a junior also a member of FFA, said volunteering at the cleanups gives her a chance to help preserve and improve a place that's important to her.
"It's just keeping the park clean so other people can enjoy it just as much as we do."
Amanda Klein said she and her husband, Brent Klein, joined the Friends of Milton State Park in 2009 after they saw a call for volunteers in the newspaper.
Klein, now secretary for the organization, said the change in the park's landscape since the Friend's began working there has been astounding.
"It's been an amazing progression."
Klein stressed the necessity for volunteers at projects like the cleanup and encouraged other members of the community join them for future events.
Bittner had his own reasons for joining his FFA students at the cleanup: "You also get to throw sticks in the water, that's the best part!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.