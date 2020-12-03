MILTON — The Milton Area School District has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 within the district.
In a press release issued Thursday, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said the district received notification that a middle school student, two middle school staff members, and a Baugher Elementary School staff member received a positive test result for COVID-19.
After speaking with an epidemiologist from the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH), Keegan said the district was informed that because the onset of symptoms occurred during the building closure during Thanksgiving break, the district is not required to move the middle school to a 100% virtual learning model
"For those middle school individuals, a close contact list was not necessary because they did not return to school following the break," Keegan said. "However, staff and students having been in close contact with the Baugher Elementary School staff member have been notified of their need to self-quarantine."
Keegan said families should have contingency plans in place for child care in case the district must move to 100% virtual instruction for all students.
"We may be forced to close school based on the number of positive COVID-19 cases or the inability to staff our schools due to quarantining," Keegan said.
Keegan on Tuesday issued a press release which said the district was notified that two high school students, and one employee who worked between the district's two elementary schools, tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 27.
